Courteney Cox 'grateful for every moment' with Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox has paid tribute to her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Friends actress mourned the death of her late co-star.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Courteney captioned an outtake from the series. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

Matthew and Courteney starred together on Friends from 1994 to 2004 - Matthew as Chandler Bing, and Courteney as Monica Geller.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” Courteney continued in her caption. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that.”

She concluded, “He was funny and he was kind.”

The clip featured David Schwimmer’s Ross opening a hotel room door and telling Chandler, still in bed, “I’m getting married today!” After Ross closed the door, Monica emerged from under the bedsheets and asked, “Do you think he knew I was here?”