Jana Kramer gives birth to third child

Jana Kramer is now a mother of three.

The former One Tree Hill star and her fiancé Allan Russell welcomed a son named Roman James Russell on Monday 13 November, with the newborn weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together," the couple told People on Tuesday.

"The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

On Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a carousel of snaps of herself, Allan and her kids with Roman at the hospital.

Her former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton wrote in the comments, "Sweetness!!!! So happy for you Jana!! All of you are glowing!"

Roman is Jana's first child with Allan but her third overall. She shares son Jace, four, and daughter Jolie, seven, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Jana confirmed her relationship with the Scottish soccer star-turned-coach in January and they announced their engagement in May. The following month, they revealed they were expecting their first child together.