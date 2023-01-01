Will Smith brands Duane Martin sex claims 'unequivocally false'

Will Smith has denied an "unequivocally false" allegation that he had sex with actor Duane Martin.

During a recent interview with YouTuber Tasha K, a man named Brother Bilaal, who claimed to be Smith's former friend and personal assistant, alleged he once walked in on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars having sex in Martin's dressing room.

After the allegation went viral on social media on Tuesday, a representative for the Oscar-winning actor shut down the claim.

"This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," the rep told TMZ.

A source close to the situation also told the outlet that Smith is considering taking legal action over the man's claim.

Martin, 58, portrayed Duane in a couple of episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the '90s. He was married to My Wife and Kids star Tisha Campbell, the mother of his two children, between 1996 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Smith, 55, was married to Sheree Zampino, the mother of his son Trey, between 1992 and 1995, and has been married to Jada Pinkett Smith, the mother of his kids Jaden and Willow, since 1997.

In October, while promoting her memoir, the actress and singer revealed that she and Smith had been separated since 2016.

During an interview with Today show host Hoda Kotb, she was also asked about the rumours surrounding their marriage.

"'They're in an open marriage, they're swingers, he's gay, she's gay.' I mean a million things were out there," Kotb continued. "What, if anything, is true and did hearing all that stuff bother you?"

"No," she replied. "You know, that's part of it. I would say that none of that's true. I definitely can understand why there'd be misunderstandings. But none of it's true."