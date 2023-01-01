Kourtney Kardashian confirms baby boy's arrival in birthday tribute to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed the arrival of her baby boy in a birthday tribute to her husband Travis Barker on Tuesday.

It was reported on 5 November that the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer had welcomed their first child together, and Kourtney finally confirmed the news as she celebrated Travis' 48th birthday on Instagram.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything…" she wrote in the caption. "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

Kourtney also shared a carousel of snaps from the couple's risqué maternity photoshoot. The most provocative image showed Travis cupping Kourtney's bare breasts as she held her baby bump.

The 44-year-old did not confirm the name of their son or the date of his arrival, however, the rocker revealed in an interview in late October that the child would be called Rocky 13 Barker.

The Kardashians star announced that she and Travis were expecting their first child together at a Blink-182 concert in June. The pair began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in 2022.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis has two children - Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18 - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.