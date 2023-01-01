Robert Pattinson slept on an inflatable boat for six months

Robert Pattinson has admitted he once spent six months sleeping on an inflatable boat.

While chatting with Architectural Digest, The Batman star was asked about the least favourite couch he'd ever owned.

"My least favorite could also be my most favorite," quipped the 37-year-old actor. "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table."

The actor added that he loved the inflatable "very much" despite it causing him "a lot of back problems".

After wrapping filming on 2022's The Batman, Robert told Architectural Digest he found himself doodling furniture designs, which led to him designing his first sofa alongside designer Nicole Gordon, who decorated two of his homes.

"I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way," the Twilight explained. "They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect."

Robert's sofa is on display at antique furniture store JF Chen in Los Angeles, reports Entertainment Weekly, which is selling a limited edition of made-to-order pieces.