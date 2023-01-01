Jimmy Kimmel to host 2024 Oscars ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as host of the 96th Academy Awards.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has signed on to MC the awards for a fourth time, reports Deadline, with the ceremony set to take place in March 2024 and televised on ABC.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," the 56-year-old comedian joked in a statement.

Jimmy previously led the 2017, 2018 and 2023 telecasts, with the 2017 ceremony remembered for the infamous La La Land and Moonlight best picture announcement mix-up, known as 'envelope-gate'.

Jimmy joins the ranks of Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon as a fourth-time host.

The only stars to host more times include Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine) and Bob Hope, who has hosted the Oscars a whopping 11 times.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.