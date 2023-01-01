Macaulay Culkin to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The Home Alone actor will be presented with the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Friday 1 December.

Steve Nissen, President and CEO Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the event, while the 43-year-old's co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Natasha Lyonne will serve as guest speakers.

O'Hara played the former child star's onscreen mother in 1990's Home Alone and the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, while Lyonne starred alongside Culkin in 2003's Party Monster.

"Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. "He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, Home Alone is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O'Hara who played Macaulay's mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!"

The unveiling ceremony will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame's website from 11.30am PT.