Gwyneth Paltrow praises Chris Martin's parenting style

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her co-parenting relationship with "sweet" Chris Martin.

While speaking to People in a new interview, Gwyneth detailed her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, with whom she shares two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

"He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, 'Let's go jump in the ocean,' when it's 58 degrees, or, 'Let's go to this weird guitar store,'" the 51-year-old said of Chris, 46. "He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities."

The Goop founder shared that the English musician "has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents them ... He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings - it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman tied the knot in December 2003. The duo announced their separation in March 2014 and officially divorced in 2016.

"I just always say, to say you want to put your kids first and actually to put them first are two different things," the Shallow Hal star said of prioritising their children after the split. "I think we all think we want to put our kids first, but when it's sort of ... you're making a sacrifice or you feel angry or hurt, sometimes it's hard to do that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth explained that she had done research on divorce and sought advice from friends and family who have been through divorce to help navigate their own split.

The Iron man actress added, "He's like my family."