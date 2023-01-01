Will Smith denies 'ridiculous' claim he slept with Duane Martin

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have denied a claim that Will slept with Duane Martin.

While speaking to Charlamagne tha God on Thursday’s episode of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Jada addressed a rumour that her ex-husband once slept with the Bel-Air star.

“Let me just say this, it’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense. And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work,” Jada said of the associate who first leaked the story to the press. “We’re going to take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories.”

She added, “So that’s actionable, we’re going to roll with that.”

The associate, named Brother Bilal, appeared on the Unwine With Tasha K on Wednesday and claimed that he once walked in on Will and Duane sleeping together.

Jada said the claim was “based around this person’s idea that they were in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money or what have you and they needed to be compensated. So he already tried to do this money shakedown.

“Will was willing to give him a certain amount or what have, and he didn’t take it. So this whole situation is based on that.”

Although she didn’t know the details of Will and Bilal’s deal, Jada reiterated, “We're about to take legal action. We are, for sure.”

Despite her insistence on legal action, the actress said she and Will were laughing off the rumour.

“Here’s one good thing about Will,” she said. “Will’s always going to find the funny.”

Bilal responded in a statement to Fox News Digital, “I stand by all my statements. There was no ‘shakedown’ period. Jada is being untruthful.

“I have the evidence. Everything was addressed in my full interview with Tasha K prior to Jada’s comments.”