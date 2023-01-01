Joy Behar slams Taylor Swift's romance with 'idiot' Travis Kelce

TV personality Joy Behar has expressed her disapproval over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

During Thursday's episode of The View, the show co-host slammed the sports star over resurfaced tweets he made back in 2010 when he was 21 years old, particularly his "obsession" with girls and his poor spelling and grammar.

"Here's one of his (posts): 'Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don't make the Lakers team 'cause they was all ugly,'" Joy noted.

She also read out, "Why can't girls hide they back fat?" and "I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There's too many ugly cheerleaders out here."

Giving her opinion, she said, "He's illiterate is more to the point... He's obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing."

However, fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended the sports star by challenging Joy to find a "high school boy who hasn't said something stupid about girls".

"Young people do young people stuff," Whoopi continued on the show. "What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do."

When asked why she was so fixated on Travis's past, Joy replied, "I'm a Swiftie... I love her because she's getting young people out to vote so I don't want her to be stuck with this idiot."

Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, have been romantically linked since September when the Lover singer attended one of Travis's NFL games.

Her fans dug up Travis's past tweets earlier this week.