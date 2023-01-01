Emily Blunt "can't stop thinking about" Carey Mulligan's performance in Maestro.

During an interview on the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, The Devil Wears Prada actress was asked what women's work she has recently been inspired by and she named Mulligan's portrayal of Felicia Montealegre Bernstein in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic.

"Guys, I scream wept watching her. I actually have a really hard time talking about it," Blunt said to Variety. "I just thought it was one of the best things I've ever seen and I can't stop thinking about it."

Cooper's movie tells the story of composer-conductor Bernstein through the prism of his marriage to Felicia. Mulligan has been touted for an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the actress, who has to contend with her husband's infidelity and sexual orientation and her illness in the film.

Blunt then revealed that she heaped praise on Mulligan in person on the plane to the Los Angeles event.

"We were on the same flight out here. And I said, 'I'm going to jibber incoherently trying to tell you how riveting you are," she recalled.

Mulligan was honoured at the event for her work as a global ambassador for War Child UK, while Blunt accepted the Power of Women Alumni Award for her support for the American Institute for Stuttering.