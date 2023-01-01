Meghan, Duchess of Sussex teases upcoming 'exciting' projects

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has teased that she has "so many exciting" projects in the works.

The royal hit the red carpet on Thursday at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles, where she discussed the renewed popularity of Suits and potential "exciting" projects.

While speaking to Variety, Meghan hinted at what fans could expect to see from her and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell Productions, in the future.

"(I want to make) things that make people feel - I was going say 'good,' but it's more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community," Meghan stated. "But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating."

Meghan added that Harry is "loving it, too. It's really fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan was told that Suits, in which she played paralegal Rachel Zane, had reached 45 billion minutes streamed across both Netflix and Peacock.

"Isn't that wild?" Meghan said.

The former actress stated that she had "no idea" what caused the resurgence, however, she did note that it was a "great" show.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," she told the publication. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."

Meghan continued, "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

The Duchess was shot into the spotlight when she landed the role of Rachel in 2011. She then quit the show in 2017 after becoming engaged to Prince Harry.