Margot Robbie unable to give speech after losing voice

Margot Robbie was unable to deliver her speech at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday after losing her voice.

Dua Lipa presented the Producer of the Year award to Margot's LuckyChap Entertainment, however, the Australian actress couldn't deliver her speech as she had lost her voice.

Margot's LuckyChap producing partners, her husband Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, filled in for her and read out her pre-written speech.

Tom, reading Margot's speech, revealed that he and Josey often use her as "a bit of a crutch for these public-facing sort of things".

"You're right Tom we do," Josey agreed. "And that's not fair, just because she performs for a living it doesn't mean that she doesn't find public speaking just as terrifying as we do."

Tom comically added, "We know that so I vow here and now, in front of all these people and Dua Lipa (who I have a secret crush on), to not leave all the speeches to Margot from now on."

Throughout the speech, Josey and Tom cracked jokes about the irony of speaking on behalf of a woman at a Power of Women event.

"But it's me, Margot writing this," the speech continued. "I have to say the only thing I love more than seeing women supporting women is seeing men supporting women. I have watched for the last 10 years as these two dudes have dedicated their careers to supporting women in this industry and nothing could make me love them more."

Margot, Josey, Tom and Sophia Kerr founded the female-focused production company in 2014 and they have produced movies including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Barbie and Saltburn.

The Oscar nominee revealed she had lost her voice at the Saltburn premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week.