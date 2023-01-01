David Letterman to make The Late Show return as guest

David Letterman is set to make his return to The Late Show as a guest.

The former Late Show host is set to make a guest appearance on the talk show, which is now hosted by Stephen Colbert, on Monday 20 November. It will mark his first appearance on the show since he left in 2015.

"This man is no stranger to The Ed Sullivan Theater," read a statement from The Late Show's official X/Twitter account, referencing the studio where the programme is filmed. "The legendary David @Letterman is returning to The Late Show for the first time for a rare conversation with @StephenAtHome!"

In an accompanying clip, Colbert told viewers, "On Monday, I am so happy to say, I will be joined, right there in that chair, by a man who is no stranger to The Ed Sullivan Theater, although I know for a fact he hasn't been here for eight and a half years. My guest will be Mr. David Letterman. Boom!"

The Late Show with David Letterman launched in 1993 on CBS following Letterman's exit from NBC. After 23 years of hosting The Late Show, Letterman retired in 2015 and welcomed Colbert after The Colbert Report host was named as his successor.

Since 2018, the 76-year-old has hosted the Netflix interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.