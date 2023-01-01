Carey Mulligan shares rare update on new baby

Carey Mulligan has rated her new baby as a "10 out of 10".

In an interview with Vogue, which was published in October but conducted before the actors' strike in July, the notoriously private actress revealed that she and her husband Marcus Mumford had welcomed their third child.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Variety's Power of Woman event on Thursday, Carey shared how their baby was doing.

"Oh, she's great. Great. Good baby, 10 out of 10, so far," the Maestro star praised, before quipping, "We'll see how long that lasts."

The British actress also revealed that Emily Blunt spent some time with her baby when they flew to Los Angeles on the same flight.

"She stole my baby for a good 20 minutes, and I was very happy with that," she added.

The Devil Wears Prada star, who also attended the event, gushed over snuggling Carey's baby on the journey.

"We were on the same flight over, and I got to snuggle her delicious baby, who I got to just sort of bite her cheeks," she told the outlet. "She is so beautiful."

Carey and Marcus are also parents to Evelyn, eight, and Wilfred, five, while Emily shares two children with her husband John Krasinski.

Carey was honoured at the event for her work as a global ambassador for War Child UK, while Emily accepted the Power of Women Alumni Award for her support of the American Institute for Stuttering.