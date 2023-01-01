Khloé Kardashian recalls when she realised the severity of her father's illness

Khloé Kardashian has recalled the moment she realised the severity of her late father's illness.

As part of Kim Kardashian's recent interview with GQ, her sister Khloé opened up about realising how sick their dad, Robert Kardashian, was before he died aged 59 after a short battle with oesophageal cancer in 2003.

The 39-year-old explained that when her father stopped going into his office every day, she understood the severity of his illness.

"My dad was someone who prided himself on never missing a day of school when he was a student," she said. "He prided himself on always showing up, even if he wasn't feeling well."

Khloé, who was 19 when her father died, admitted to the outlet that she had been angry at Robert for not being more honest with her and her then 16-year-old brother Rob about his health battle.

She insisted that she would have made more effort to spend time with her dad if she had known how serious the illness was.

"But you get older and more empathetic and aware of life," the Good American founder stated. "I don't think he could admit it to himself. I think speaking it would have been like sealing his fate. And now, having kids, I could not imagine having to accept it myself."

Robert was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July 2003. He passed away two months later in September in his Los Angeles home.