Brie Larson teases her Marvel future

Brie Larson thinks there is "so much more to go" for Captain Marvel.

The 34-year-old actress recently reprised her role as Carol Danvers and her superhero alter ego for a fourth time in 'The Marvels' - in which her character teamed up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) - and she has no plans to say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU) any time soon.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think there is still so much inside of Carol.

"I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

Brie particularly enjoyed seeing more of Carol's relatable side and having her open up to making connections with other people.

She said: "You are like, wait, oh of course she would wear Crocs.

"I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her. So I think that there is just so much more to go.

"She is just a great character to continue to grow with. It's like, as I am growing she is growing."

Although Brie isn't confirmed to appear in any future MCU projects at present, the Oscar-winning star teased there are definitely some plans in the works.

She said: "I don't want Marvel to come for me but there is something.

"There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

