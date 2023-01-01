Jenna Ortega cannot watch her own movies

Jenna Ortega cannot watch her own performances back.

The Wednesday actress revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she cannot look at herself acting on-screen so she won't watch her finished projects or look at playback of her takes on set.

She explained that she is her own worst critic and will focus on what she could have done better so it is in her best interests to avoid seeing her performances entirely.

"I can't watch my work, as I know I won't be able to push forward and continue to grow as an actor if I cling on to certain things," she said. "A lot of people in my profession can probably relate to this: when you do a take you don't like, you go to bed kicking yourself. But ultimately, all I can do is be vulnerable and honest when the camera's on, and then I have to move on and let it go. It's really hard for me to not feel in control."

The 21-year-old noted that she felt a lack of control as a child star so she is now determined to have more agency and take some risks with her career.

"I want to be able to really orchestrate my own future and make more specific, precise moves," she shared. "I've even begged a little bit to be allowed to make a mistake. Because how can I learn if I don't do that for myself? I can't be scared of the fact that I might fall on my face. But it's hard to do that when so many people are watching."

One of her future goals includes stepping behind the camera to direct.

"The older I get, and the more I work, the more I see myself focusing on that," the Scream actress stated.