Nicole Kidman teases third season of Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman has hinted there will be a third season of Big Little Lies.

The actress teased the exciting news during her appearance at the CME Group Tour Championship Q&A event in Florida on Friday.

"I loved Big Little Lies," she said while speaking onstage.

She then added with a smile: "And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Nicole also admitted she had considered giving up acting before she became involved in the hit TV HBO show.

“It sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” she explained. “And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

Big Little Lies, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, debuted as a limited series in 2017.

The award-winning show stars Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

Big Little Lies returned in 2019 for a second season with the addition of a new cast member - Meryl Streep.

There was uncertainty surrounding a third series following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died suddenly aged 58 in 2021.

Last year, Zoe admitted she couldn’t “imagine” the show returning without him, hailing as the “visionary” for the show.