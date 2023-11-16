NEWS Russell Brand interviewed by police Newsdesk Share with :





Russell Brand has reportedly been questioned by Metropolitan Police over "non-recent" allegations of sexual offences.



The Met did not name the British comedian but confirmed a man in his 40s had been interviewed at a police station in London earlier this week, after The Times first reported the news.



“A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 16 November 2023,” a spokesperson said.



“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue.”



In September the police force said it would investigate allegations of “non-recent” sexual offences against Brand and encouraged anyone who believed they had been a victim to come forward.



This followed an investigation conducted by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches earlier that month, where four women accused Brand of sexual offences alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.



The 48-year-old comedian strenuously denied accusations of rape and sexual assault made against him in the investigation.



In a video posted before the allegations were published, Brand insisted his relationships were "absolutely always consensual".



The BBC is also investigating five complaints about the star's alleged behaviour during his time working for the broadcaster.

