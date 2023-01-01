Halle Bailey slams pregnancy speculation

Halle Bailey has slammed speculation her appearance has changed because she's pregnant.

The Little Mermaid actress has been the source of online gossip after she posted photographs in which she appeared to hide her stomach area while wearing a purple swimsuit. One fan even claimed the star had sported a “pregnancy nose” in the photo collage.

Over the weekend, Halle took to social media and called for comments on her appearance to stop.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she fumed via Snapchat Story on Saturday.

“And you know why?” she added. “‘Cause I am black. I love my nose.”

However, Halle’s firm response hasn’t been enough to dampen the baby rumours.

Some people have continued to fan the flames after they questioned Halle’s decision to only show her face in her latest post.

“Her addressing the nose but not the pregnancy part tells me everything I need to know!” read one comment under The Shade Room’s repost of the video.

Last week, the 23-year-old actress also appeared to ask her followers to give her some privacy.

Sharing a series of headshots of her laid beside a pool, Halle added the caption: “Minding my business… wbu?”

Halle has been dating rapper DDG since early 2022.