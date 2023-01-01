Ray Abruzzo pays tribute to late Sopranos co-star Suzanne Shepherd

Suzanne Shepherd, the actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos and Goodfellas, has died aged 89.

The star's passing was confirmed by her agent Sarah Fargo on Sunday.

The "celebrated actress, director, and legendary acting teacher and private coach passed away peacefully in her home in New York City in the early morning hours" on Friday, Fargo said via statement to USA Today.

"A memorial service will be announced early in the new year," she added.

No cause of death has been determined, however, TMZ reports the star had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Shepherd made her acting debut in the 1988 rom-com Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts and went on to appear in films such as Uncle Buck, Jacob's Ladder, Lolita and Requiem for a Dream.

She appeared in 20 episodes of The Sopranos as Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Edie Falco's Carmela Soprano, and played the mother of Lorraine Bracco's Karen Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 movie Goodfellas.

She also appeared on TV shows including Law & Order, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Sopranos actor Abruzzo paid tribute to Shepherd on Instagram, writing, "Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd. A force of nature."

Shepherd is survived by her daughter Kate Shepherd, son-in-law Miles McManus and granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd.