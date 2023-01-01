Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse expecting first child

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress seemingly confirmed her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on Sunday.

The 31-year-old's baby bump could be clearly seen under her pink figure-hugging mini dress.

She seemingly confirmed the news by telling the crowd, "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

As the audience cheered, she jokingly added, "I'm not sure if it's working."

The British actress and singer has been in a relationship with the Twilight actor, 37, since 2018.

During an appearance on Apple's Driven Minds podcast last month, she revealed that they had moved in together earlier this year.

"It doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's, like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that," she shared.

She also reflected on their relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times in February.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Suki stated. "I had two days off the other day, and it was, like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."