Kim Kardashian to star in comedy movie The 5th Wheel

Kim Kardashian has signed up for her first lead movie role.

The reality TV star and Skims mogul appears to be furthering her acting career after her co-starring role in American Horror Story: Delicate and voice role in two Paw Patrol movies.

According to Deadline, Kim is attached to star in and produce the female-driven comedy, The 5th Wheel, which will be written by former Saturday Night Live scribe Paula Pell and her comedian wife Janine Brito. Pell will also produce the project.

The 43-year-old has reportedly been very involved in the pitch process, appearing at every meeting to deliver the concept to studio executives. According to the outlet, five studios are battling for the package and multiple bids are already on the table.

Details about the movie's plot have not been disclosed.

Over the years, Kim has had small roles or cameo appearances in TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother, CSI: NY and 2 Broke Girls and films including Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and Ocean's Eight.

She stepped up her acting work this year when she signed up to play publicist Siobhan opposite Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in the TV show American Horror Story: Delicate.

Deadline reports that she is using the momentum of the show to jump into the world of feature films.

Kim confirmed to Variety in May that she was working with an acting coach to prepare for the horror anthology series.

"It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself," she added. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."