Adam Sandler reveals advice he gave his two daughters

Adam Sandler has shared the career advice he gave his two daughters.

While speaking to People in a new interview, the actor divulged the career advice that he gave his daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15.

"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," Adam shared. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

Discussing making movies with his daughters and his wife, actress Jackie Sandler, he added, "(It's) always fun to be with my family. It's kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it's good to learn with them."

Adam, Jackie, Sadie and Sunny most recently collaborated on the new Netflix animated film Leo, which was released on Friday. The family also starred alongside each other in the comedy film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which was released earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 50 First Dates star, 57, discussed the possibility of future family collaborations.

"You never know, but we had a great time at that bat mitzvah movie," Adam told the outlet. "And this one (Leo), we started doing this four years ago, and they grew up a little bit while doing this movie, so it's been really nice."

The Just Go with It star and Jackie, 49, tied the knot in 2003.