Wayne Brady involved in physical altercation after alleged car accident - report

Wayne Brady was reportedly involved in physical altercation after an alleged car accident.

The television host reportedly got into a physical altercation with another driver after his car was allegedly hit by another car.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a traffic accident, involving the actor and a 51-year-old male, occurred on Sunday on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.

The outlet reported that after the alleged traffic accident, the two men got out of their cars to exchange details. The pair then reportedly got into a heated argument which became physical.

"Wayne is so upset about this incident with drunk driver. As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone's child dealing with this," a source told People. "He kept thinking what if it was his daughter."

Wayne, 51, shares his daughter, Maile Masako, 20, with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

Following the altercation, the Let's Make A Deal host called the authorities, however, the other driver allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, according to TMZ. The outlet added that Brady did not need to go to the hospital.

According to People, the other driver was later found by the police and arrested for battery, DUI and hit and run. The outlet was also told that Brady filed charges against the driver.