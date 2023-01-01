Chris Tucker will 'never forget' working with Bruce Willis

Chris Tucker has shared that he will "never forget" working with Bruce Willis.

The stand-up comedian/actor has recalled working with the veteran actor, who retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how you communicate.

"Of course, I keep him in my prayers and (we had) just great, great times," Chris, 52, told People of his former co-star, 68.

"Bruce is such a huge star and such a legendary actor," the Rush Hour star continued. "The whole thing was showing up to the set, seeing him was always awesome. I'll never forget it. Working with him, it was an awesome time."

The pair starred opposite each other in the 1997 sci-fi film The Fifth Element, which was directed by Luc Besson.

The Die Hard star's family announced in March 2022 that he would be retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. In February this year, they revealed that Bruce, who is father to five daughters, had since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Chris is currently in the middle of his U.S. stand-up comedy show The Legend Tour. The trek follows after the actor's seven-year break from Hollywood.