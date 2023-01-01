Hugh Jackman hints at resumption of Deadpool 3 filming

Hugh Jackman has hinted that Deadpool 3 filming may be resuming soon.

The actor, 55, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of himself donning his famous Wolverine facial hair.

"Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," the X-Men star captioned the selfie, which was taken in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

In September 2022, it was announced that Jackman would be reprising his Wolverine character in the forthcoming Deadpool 3 movie.

Filming began in Pinewood Studios outside of London in May but was quickly halted two months later due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year," director Shawn Levy told The Wrap last month.

Over the weekend, the actor also posted a photo of him and Levy having "a very important production meeting" over martinis in London.

After the strike ended in early November, Hugh's co-star Ryan Reynolds joked that he was getting ready to "shove myself into Deadpool’s Big Red Body Condom™? again", but he has not shared any updates on filming since.

Deadpool 3, also starring Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner and Matthew Macfadyen, is due to be released in July 2024.