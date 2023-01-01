Patrick Dempsey's kids 'tore' him up over Sexiest Man Alive title

Patrick Dempsey's children "tore him up" over being named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

While attending a recent screening of Ferrari in Las Vegas, the actor admitted it felt good to receive the title earlier this month.

"It's nice at my age to get that kind of attention," Dempsey, 57, told Extra. "Certainly, it was a complete surprise. Wasn't even thinking about it so I'm grateful for the attention."

The star then went on to reveal his family's reaction, sharing that while his wife Jillian called the news "fantastic", their three children teased him.

"My kids just tore me up, which they should do, so that was fun, and everybody had their own sort of person they would vote for and we had that debate, so that's good," he laughed.

Elsewhere in the chat, the Grey's Anatomy actor praised the "incredible" and "beautiful" Ferrari movie, in which he portrays Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi.

"Michael Mann, it has taken him about 30 years to make this film, and it's made with such love, so much attention to detail," Dempsey explained.

"Absolutely a passion project for all of us," the actor continued. "Everybody who was involved really just did it because they wanted to support Michael, and also they believed in the story, so we all did it because we wanted to and it was a great atmosphere, great energy behind it."

Ferrari will be released in cinemas on 26 December.