Prince Harry drops ceremonial first puck at Vancouver ice hockey game

Prince Harry followed in his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps on Monday by dropping the ceremonial first puck before the Vancouver Canucks' ice hockey match.

The British royal and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at a match between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena.

The 39-year-old walked out onto the ice as the announcer said, "We are thrilled to welcome Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation."

He posed for photos with Canucks player Quinn Hughes and Tomáš Hertl of the Sharks before dropping the puck in between their hockey sticks. He then shook hands with the players and took the puck back with him as he walked away.

"Thank you, Quinn, Tomáš, and thank you, Prince Harry!" the announcer added.

Harry and Meghan then watched the Canucks beat the Sharks from their box seats.

He followed in the footsteps of the late Queen, who dropped the ceremonial first puck at a Canucks vs Sharks game 21 years during a Canadian tour in 2002.

Harry and Meghan, who are based in California, are currently in Canada ahead of the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

The royal couple made their first official appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan lived at the time while shooting her TV show Suits.