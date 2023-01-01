Jennifer Lawrence shocked by wardrobe malfunction during Christmas lights ceremony

Jennifer Lawrence was left shocked when her belt flew off as she turned on Dior's Christmas lights at Saks Fifth Avenue on Monday.

The 33-year-old actress was giving a speech before the Carousel of Dreams holiday window display was unveiled at the iconic New York City store on Monday when she suffered the unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

In a hilarious video shared by Women's Wear Daily via Instagram, Jennifer couldn't hide her surprise and clasped her face in shock as she looked down at where her accessory had fallen to the ground.

"I'm so sorry, that was so loud, my belt popped off!" Jennifer laughingly exclaimed to the crowd.

Jennifer looked chic in her Dior outfit, comprised of a long black coat with a black belt fastened over it, a white buttoned shirt and black boots. She finished off the look with a chunky black headband, a silver bracelet and diamond stud earrings.

However, the star refused to be put off by the fashion failure and quickly gathered herself before she continued with her speech and then unveiled the stunning Christmas lights display.

Jennifer, a Dior ambassador, appeared alongside the luxury brand's CEO, Delphine Arnault, and the President of Saks Fifth Avenue, Marc Metrick.

The 2023 display covers the outside of the 10-storey building and boasts an impressive 300,000 LED lights.