Kelly Osbourne recalls Matthew Perry's act of kindness during first AA meeting

Kelly Osbourne has revealed how Matthew Perry put her at ease during her first Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the TV personality remembered how "kind" the late Friends star was to her when she struggled at her first meeting aged 19.

"It was the very first AA meeting I ever went to and it was the one in the (Pacific) Palisades on Sunday in the morning," she began. "I was s**tting myself about being in there and there were so many people and I hated it and I didn't think that I belonged and I felt worthless, like everything. I just wanted to run because I knew where I was and I knew how to get home from there.

"He came up to me because I guess I was visibly struggling. He handed me a 60-second chip and he was like, 'Just hold this for 60 seconds, if you can get through that, you can get through the next 60 seconds.' I was like, 'OK.' And I have it somewhere still. I just remember him being so kind."

Her brother Jack added that Matthew, who died aged 54 in October, used to go to meetings at their family home "all the time".

Kelly, 39, has been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol over the years. She experienced a relapse after almost four years of sobriety in 2021 and has since been sober for more than two years.

The Whole Nine Yards actor battled an addiction to alcohol and painkillers on and off for many years. In addition to acting, he dedicated his life to helping other addicts in their recovery and once ran a sober living facility called Perry House.