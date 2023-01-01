Susan Sarandon dropped from talent agency after pro-Palestine remarks

Susan Sarandon has been dropped from her talent agency for remarks she made at a pro-Palestine rally.

A spokesman for United Talent Agency (UTA) confirmed on Tuesday that the Dead Man Walking star had been let go from the agency.

Deadline reports Sarandon, 77, had made several remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York on 17 November including, "There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."

Video footage on TikTok also revealed the star encouraging the crowd to speak up in support of Palestine amid its conflict with Israel.

"People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from the brainwashing that started when they were kids," the Thelma & Louise actress said.

She encouraged attendees to "be strong, be patient, be clear and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out" and thanked "the Jewish community who's come out to have our backs".

Sarandon also reposted a pro-Palestinian message on X/Twitter from Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, who has been criticised over the years for his antisemitic remarks.

The actress had been signed to UTA since 2014. She had been a client of ICM Partners for 25 years prior to that.