Logan Lerman engaged to Ana Corrigan

Logan Lerman is engaged to his girlfriend Ana Corrigan.

The 28-year-old ceramics artist announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she had accepted the Percy Jackson actor's proposal.

"That's Mrs Logie to you," Corrigan simply captioned a post featuring photobooth snaps of the couple and a close-up video of her engagement ring.

Lerman, 31, wrote back in the comments, "Love you sweetie."

Their famous friends also celebrated the engagement in the comments, with Joey King writing, "My favorites," and Kaitlyn Dever posting, "Oh my god!!!!!!!! Sending you both so much love and hugs. Congratulations."

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has been dating Corrigan for more than three years.

In an interview with Architectural Digest in January 2022, the artist revealed that their relationship was initially long-distance, with her in New York and Lerman in Los Angeles. However, she ended up staying on the West Coast after she visited him at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Lerman has kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, however, he posted pictures of Corrigan on Instagram in December 2021 to celebrate her birthday.

"Yesterday was my best friend's birthday. She truly makes every day better and brighter," he gushed in the caption. "I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. Here's to many more adventures together."