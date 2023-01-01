Daisy Ridley reveals Star Wars movie is 'not what she expected'

Daisy Ridley has revealed her upcoming Star Wars movie is "not what (she) expected".

It was announced in April that the British actress will be reprising her Jedi character Rey for a new live-action Star Wars movie, which will be set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

When asked what she could share about Star Wars: New Jedi Order, she told Collider, "I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Ridley made her debut as Rey in 2015's The Force Awakens and reprised the role for 2017's The Last Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

She was also asked if Star Wars: New Jedi Order would kickstart a new trilogy and if she already knew what Rey's story would be.

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about," she replied. "And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

The 31-year-old admitted to the publication that she was very nervous before she made her surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration in London to announce her return.

"I was s**tting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," Ridley recalled. "I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception."

Star Wars: New Jedi Order will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy from a script by Steven Knight.