Paris Hilton didn't tell anyone about son's birth

Paris Hilton has revealed that it was her idea to keep the birth of her son a complete secret.

The media personality and her husband Carter Reum have opened up about their decision to keep the birth of their son, 10-month-old Phoenix, a secret.

"Literally no one knows," Paris, 42, revealed in a sneak peek of season two of her reality series, Paris in Love. "No one in this house knows. None of the people who work at my media company know. My friends don't know. My own family doesn't know."

During his own confessional, Carter, also 42, explained that it had been Paris's idea to keep the exciting news to themselves.

"I don't think it ever hit me we weren't going to tell anyone, that was really Paris," the entrepreneur said. "My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited, hers was to hold the secret. But she's had to go through life having to protect herself, so I was gonna do everything I could to be a good teammate."

Elsewhere in the teaser clip, Paris shared that she and Carter had come up with a plan for if anybody spotted them leaving the hospital with their new baby.

"If people found out there would be paparazzi all over Cedars (-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles) I'm hoping and praying that no one at the hospital tells," she said to her husband while they were in a car. "If anyone recognises me let's pretend that it's our nephew."

Carter added, "Can't blow our cover now, we've done such a good job."

The Simple Life star shared the news of Phoenix's arrival via Instagram in late January. He was born via surrogate.