Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne yet to sell U.S. home ahead of U.K. move

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have yet to sell their Los Angeles home ahead of their return to the U.K.

Last year, the TV personality and Black Sabbath rocker revealed they were planning to move back to their home country in 2023 after years in California.

However, in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Sharon revealed they are still dividing their time between both places due to the housing market.

"We still have our house here (in LA) which we will put up on the market soon. But the market is so bad nobody's buying anything," she said. "But we will be in our home in Buckinghamshire before Christmas."

She noted that their son Jack will remain in the U.S. because he has four children, while their daughters Kelly and Aimee will keep their LA homes and "come back and forth".

The 71-year-old explained that they wanted to move back to England to have more peace and to escape the paparazzi.

"I want to go back to where I came from. It's very strange here (in the U.S.) right now. It's like a tinderbox. We're living in crazy times and it's just horrendous what's going on worldwide. I just feel safer back in England. I'm hoping I can live a more peaceful life and have more privacy here," she shared.

"In LA, my husband can't go for a walk without paparazzi taking pictures and people saying, 'Poor frail Ozzy, he's got three months to live', or rubbish like that. Today he's gone to the doctors and he is always followed by the same photographers. And it's like 'Come on! How many pictures do you need of him with a walking stick?'"

In September, Ozzy, 74, underwent his "final" surgery on his spine, which was injured in a 2003 ATV accident.