Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington call off engagement

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have called off their engagement.

The Queer Eye star and Kevin, a brand strategy director, have called it quits after four years together, a spokesperson for Antoni confirmed to People on Wednesday.

"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways," the spokesperson told the outlet. "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

The Canadian TV personality's spokesperson added that the former couple are currently "focused on work" and are "surrounding themselves with friends during this time."

Antoni, 39, and Kevin first began dating in July 2019. They then announced their engagement via Instagram in November 2022.

In September, Antoni took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his bachelor party. He captioned the images, "stag in the bag". His guests included his Queer Eye co-star Tan France and model Gigi Hadid.

The pair have not yet publicly addressed their split.