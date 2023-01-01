'I'm not interested!' Tim Burton rules out Nightmare Before Christmas sequels or reboots

Tim Burton is not interested in making any 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' sequels or reboots.

The 65-year-old filmmaker created the story for the 1993 original - which was directed by Henry Selick - but the star is insistent that he doesn't want a follow up of the animated fantasy film to ever be made.

He told Empire magazine: "To me the movie is very important.

"I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that, right?

"I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not.

"I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land. 'Get off of my land! You pesky little ... You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property ... Where’s my shotgun?' "

The original movie tells the story of the well-respected "Pumpkin King" Jack Skellington, who leads the organisation of Halloween Town's annual October 31st celebrations, and Burton admitted the character is "very personal" to him.

He added: "Those are the kinds of things that I love, whether it’s [Edward] Scissorhands or Batman, characters that have that.

"It represented all those feelings that I had. I was perceived as this dark character, when I didn’t feel that way. So it was a very personal character."

Burton's comments come after Selick admitted last month he would be interested in making a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' prequel.

He told People magazine: "['Nightmare...'] is a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years."

"I think Tim in particular feels like, why mess with that?

"He certainly doesn't need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody's come up with a great idea for a sequel.

"And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don't think there's any idea that would convince him.

That being said, "It might be more interesting to do a prequel. There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown."