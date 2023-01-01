Paul Rudd jokes about 'huge mistake' in Avengers: Endgame

Paul Rudd has jokingly addressed the apparent continuity error in Avengers: Endgame.

After the epic Marvel crossover movie was released in 2019, eagle-eyed fans noticed a continuity error that made Rudd's character Scott Lang/Ant-Man appear to be in two places at the same time.

During the final battle, Lang is seen inside his van trying to hotwire it, and when the film cuts back to the fight, his superhero alter ego Ant-Man can be seen in his giant form in the background.

The actor tried to offer up an explanation when asked about the apparent mistake on the Off-Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster podcast on Wednesday.

"It's a quantum realm, there are parallel universes, there are different things happening," he explained.

He then jokingly added, "I know people are so fascinated by this kind of thing they're listening to every word right now. It's just a huge mistake. Did the editors not catch it? I mean, they worked on it so... I'm sure there is a justification and they'll come up with one, if they haven't already."

The 54-year-old was previously asked about the error when he was promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February.

He told BBC Radio's Ali Plumb that "maybe there's a bit of a glitch in the system" and pointed out that "there is more than one Ant-Man" in the new movie so perhaps Endgame gave viewers "a glimpse into the future".

Elsewhere in the interview, the Clueless star insisted the superhero training and diet were "not too hard" but he sometimes wondered why he bothered when he stood next to the likes of Chris Hemsworth.

"I think I worked out harder than everyone, I would eat better than everyone and I'd look worse than all of them. I'm like, I have to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad," he said in jest.

"When you stand next to a guy like that... and I just think, 'What was the point of any of this? Why am I killing myself?'... I can never achieve that."