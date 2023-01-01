Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith agree to joint custody of daughter amid divorce

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have agreed to joint custody of their daughter amid their divorce.

The Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from the former Dawson's Creek star after nearly four years of marriage in early October.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Canadian actor has finally responded to her petition and agreed that "irreconcilable differences" were the reason for the split.

Turner-Smith, 37, requested equal shared custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno in her initial filing, and Jackson, 45, has now agreed to share joint legal and physical custody.

According to the outlet, Jackson only disagreed with Turner-Smith on one issue - the date of their separation. The British actress listed the date as 13 September while he insisted it was later, on 30 September.

Turner-Smith, citing privacy concerns, also proposed appointing a private judge to oversee the divorce settlement.

The actors started dating in October 2018 and tied the knot in December 2019. The daughter was born in April 2020.

Earlier this year, Jackson told The Sunday Times that he wasn't ready for marriage and children before he met the White Noise star.

"Partially it's age. I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life," he stated. "If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn't think I ever wanted to get married."

They have yet to publicly address the split.