Denise Richards and Nick Cannon help out at Thanksgiving event

Denise Richards and Nick Cannon were among the stars who served up hot meals at the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving event on Wednesday.

The actress and TV host donned red aprons and a smile as they took time out to help those less fortunate at the annual holiday buffet.

Nick, who was joined by Brittany Bell and their two-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, happily doled out portions of turkey and other festive fare as the father of 12 enthusiastically chatted to attendees.

Former Bond girl Denise was full of cheer as she served food and later enjoyed her own plate of tasty Thanksgiving treats.

Denise and Nick weren't the only stars ladling out hot meals and greetings to the needy.

Desperado actor Danny Trejo was also in attendance, as was Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Emma Caulfield and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff, along with her 10-year-old son Max.

Interior design expert Bobby Berk, best known for his role in Netflix show Queer Eye, also took part, as did former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving event helps struggling members of the local community celebrate the annual holiday, with an estimated 3,000 lbs of turkey and more than 600 pies distributed.

Other Hollywood stars have also been spotted taking time out to volunteer over Thanksgiving.

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger arrived at a Los Angeles church to help serve up Thanksgiving Eve meals to the homeless on Wednesday afternoon.

The couple were joined by Chris' 11-year-old son Jack - his child with ex-wife Anna Faris - as well as Katherine's mother Maria Shriver and her brothers Patrick and Christopher.