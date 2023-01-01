Jennifer Garner recalls son's reaction to watching her new movie at school

Jennifer Garner's son Samuel was "embarrassed" watching a film starring his famous mum while at school - until he saw how much his classmates were enjoying it.

Jennifer shares Samuel, 11, and daughters Violet, 17, and 14-year-old Seraphina with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Her latest movie, Netflix's Family Switch, was recently shown at Samuel's school, with the actress accompanying her youngest to the screening.

"I watched it with my son in his class," Jennifer, 51, told E! News. "The class had a blast. And my son was embarrassed going into it, because he knew what was coming. But then when he saw his buddies having so much fun, he had a great time."

And it wasn't just the kids who enjoyed the flick - the parents were enthralled too.

"The thing that made me the most excited - I mean, I love hearing the kids laugh - but there were a couple of my friends who were moms who were chaperoning this outing, and they told me after that they cried. And I was like, 'Yes!'" she grinned.

Family Switch, also starring Ed Helms, is a body switch comedy and hits the streaming service later this month.