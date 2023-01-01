Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegation

Jamie Foxx has denied the allegations of sexual assault made against him in a new lawsuit.

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor in New York on Wednesday in which she accused him of sexually assaulting her in the rooftop lounge of Catch NYC in August 2015.

Responding to the allegations on Thursday, Foxx's spokesperson revealed he is planning to pursue a claim for "malicious prosecution" over the "frivolous" lawsuit.

"The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter," the spokesperson said to multiple outlets. "The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action."

In the court documents, the woman claimed that she and a friend engaged in conversation with the Django Unchained actor after they asked for a photo. The 55-year-old allegedly praised the woman's appearance and scent before taking her to a secluded area of the rooftop bar.

She claimed that he put his hands under her shirt and touched her breasts, before sliding his hands into her pants.

The accuser is suing Foxx, the restaurant and bar, and its owner Mark Birnbaum for compensatory and punitive damages for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows people to sue their alleged abusers even if the statute of limitations has run out. The deadline for the law expires this week.