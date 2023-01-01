Erin Foster expecting first child

Erin Foster is pregnant with her first child.

The Barely Famous reality TV star announced she is expecting her first baby with her husband Simon Tikhman via Instagram on Thursday.

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I'd like to offer something. I'm pregnant!" she captioned a photo showing her and Simon in their garden, with her baby bump apparent underneath her white top.

In the comments, her husband joked, "Me too!"

Erin, 41, acknowledged that her announcement coincided with America's Thanksgiving holiday by writing on her Instagram Stories, "Stole the turkeys (sic) thunder."

The couple's friends celebrated the news in the comments, with Jennifer Garner writing, "Erin!!!! Such welcome, happy news!! Congratulations!" and Courteney Cox posting, "Erin!! I am so happy for you two!! This is the best news ever."

They also received congratulatory messages from the likes of Olivia Munn, Karlie Kloss, January Jones and Milla Jovovich.

Erin, who married Simon in December 2019, previously dismissed pregnancy speculation in August after she posted an Instagram photo and asked, "Can you imagine how insane I'm going to be as a MOTHER!?"

After she received responses, she clarified, "Guys, I'm not pregnant. I said WHEN!! Delete all your nice DMs to me."

Erin is the daughter of record producer David Foster, who celebrated the holiday by performing with his wife Katharine McPhee during Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City on Thursday.