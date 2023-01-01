Sydney Sweeney will 'never forget' working with Glen Powell on Anyone But You

In the romantic comedy, the Euphoria actress and Top Gun: Maverick star play Bea and Ben, who pretend to be a couple when they are unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia.

Sweeney, who executive produced the project, told Women's Health that she forged a tight bond with Powell while shooting the film.

"Getting to work with Glen, I'll never forget this one... I hope the audience can actually feel the love and fun we all shared making this film," she praised. "That's something I always feel from my favorite rom-coms-the joy and energy shared amongst the cast and crew, and I was lucky enough to experience that on this film."

The stars displayed such sizzling chemistry that they ended up being subject to allegations of an affair earlier this year. However, Sydney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, laughed off the rumours in August.

"It's a rom-com," she told Variety. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."

After the actors' strike ended earlier this month, the 26-year-old returned to Australia to shoot additional scenes ahead of the movie's release in cinemas from 22 December.