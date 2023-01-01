'It was just a gift': Natalie Portman relished her May December role

Natalie Portman landed her "dream role" in 'May December'.

The 42-year-old star features in Todd Haynes-directed film as actress Elizabeth Berry - who visits the notorious tabloid figure Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) as she is set to play her in a film.

Gracie hit the headlines after entering a relationship with a 12-year-old boy and the pair have married in the 20 years since. However, Elizabeth's visit highlights the fractures in the pair's relationship and Natalie felt that the project was a "gift" for her to appear in.

Natalie told the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast: "There are so many refractions that all mirrors the work Todd put into it.

"How you see the characters with Samy (Burch's) writing, where it switches as soon as you think you know something about them. You're not sure or comfortable about who you're supposed to be feeling. It was just a gift to get to do."

'May December' has been described as a dark comedy in some quarters but Natalie does not consider the movie to be humorous.

The Oscar-winning actress said: "I mean... 'everyone's crazy' is the summary of every story.

"I saw that, but I think Todd's vision for it is like the music he chose. It was so unexpected and nothing I ever imagined while reading it. That creates a very unsettling tone with humour, but I wouldn't say it is funny. It's more than this tone if you're in a strange, unsettling world."

Natalie both stars in and produces the movie and she has been "inspired" by fellow actresses Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie working on both sides of the camera.

She said: "It's the best, and seeing my peers do it inspires me. Reese is one of the biggest role models and inspiration. It's incredible seeing Margot Robbie and Emma Stone also doing it; I think there are many people this year who've been helping create."