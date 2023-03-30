Kaley Cuoco stunned as daughter says 'mama' for the first time

Kaley Cuoco was stunned when her daughter said "mama" for the first time on Thanksgiving.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her seven-month-old daughter, Matilda, enjoying her first Thanksgiving.

During the video, featuring both the actress and Matilda, Kaley repeated the word "mama" as her baby giggled. Kaley then appeared shocked when her daughter sweetly repeated "mama" multiple times.

"Mama?! What?! You just said mama! What was that?" Kaley, 37, said excitedly while planting kisses on the baby's head.

Kaley shares Matilda with her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The pair confirmed their relationship in May 2022 before revealing in October of the same year that they were expecting a baby.

Kaley and Tom, 41, welcomed Matilda on 30 March 2023.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" The Flight Attendant star wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."