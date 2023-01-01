Jon Hamm wants MCU role

Jon Hamm wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 52-year-old actor is a huge fan of the MCU and would jump at the chance to star in one of the Marvel movie adaptations.

He told Screen Rant: "I don’t know. Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.”

Jon was previously considered to play the role of villainous Mister Sinister in a scrapped sequel to 'The New Mutants', a spin-off film in the 'X-Men' series and he hopes that since 'X-Men' is now under the MCU banner, he will be considered for a future role.

He said: "“Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the 'X-Men' world to be told. 'Fantastic Four' as well, [like] 'Doctor Doom'. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

'Fantastic Four' director Matt Shakman recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am a huge fan of the 'Fantastic Four'. I certainly spent time wondering who should play them before I had the job of being the person who would cast them, so I understand the interest and I support it. And so there will be an announcement at some point in the future."