Tiffany Haddish 'arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel of car' - report

Tiffany Haddish was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after falling asleep behind the wheel of a car on Friday.

The Haunted Mansion actress is believed to have been found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle with the engine still running.

TMZ reports Beverly Hills police were alerted at around 5.45am on Friday morning to reports of a car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, with a person spotted asleep in the driver's seat.

It is believed officers arrived on the scene, placed Tiffany in handcuffs and escorted her to a squad car.

Tiffany had performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for a special Thanksgiving event on Thursday evening.

The 43-year-old comedy star is believed to have returned to the venue on Friday evening for another appearance, during which she reportedly made light of the driving incident.

When someone in the audience asked her about the alleged DUI, the star replied: "What happened last night? I don't know, you tell me."

“I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform," she continued to joke in an audio recording obtained by TMZ.

“God answered my prayers," she added as the crowd applauded. "Because God believes in me."

A spokesperson for Tiffany is yet to comment on the reports.

In January 2022, the Girls Trip actress was arrested and booked for DUI in Georgia.

She later joked about the incident as she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"And yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents," Tiffany said during her appearance.